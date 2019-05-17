|
|
Debra Lynn Mest, 48, of Bechtelsville, passed away May 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Scott Charles Mest. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of William and Carol (Meyer) Keane of Orefield. Debra was a graduate of Parkland High School and Savannah College of Art & Design. She loved to sing, entertain, and help others. She participated in school and community musicals, was a former member of the Bach Choir in Bethlehem, and was a member of the Sweet Adelines in Pittsburgh. Debra participated in Girl Scouts and was a reading volunteer for the Chessie Program at Freetown Elementary School, MD. Debra loved to dance and, together with Scott, took ballroom dancing lessons and participated in several Arthur Murray competitions. She was a wonderful baker and cake designer and loved planning parties. Most of all, Deb loved her family. She was a member of Pennsburg UCC and a former member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Trexlertown. Throughout her career, she worked in sales and design for numerous furniture stores. In addition to her husband and parents, Deb is survived by her children, Victoria and Zachary; her brother, Brian Keane, and his wife, Nicole; mother-in-law, Sandy Mest; grandmother-in-law, Arlene Schmoyer; sisters-in-law: Jamie, wife of Paul Dwornik, and Jana, wife of Craig Butler; nephews: Jackson and Rory; and nieces: Courtney, Morgan, Madison, and Avery. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, June 8th at Pennsburg UCC, 775 Main Street, Pennsburg. Family and friends may gather from 10-11 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Church. Please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 23, 2019