Delilah A. (Hetrick) Friz, 89, of Boyertown, formerly of Clearwater, FL and Mount Union, PA, wife of the late Robert R. Friz Sr., passed away on Monday, Aug. 5 at Reading Hospital. Born in Mt. Union, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Bruce and Charlotte (Kane) Hetrick Smith. Delilah was a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and was a Cub Scout leader in Gilbertsville for many years. She was very proud to work at Eagleville Hospital, retiring in 1995 after 25 years of service. Delilah enjoyed traveling and lived for her family. Surviving is daughter Norma Jean Bogulski, wife of Peter; siblings Mildred Daniel, Charlotte Ann Himes, Walter M. Smith, and Margaret Jacka; grandchildren Jason Friz, husband of Jennifer, Angela Haldeman, wife of Robert, and Kelly Black, wife of Cory; and great grandchildren Alina, Camryn, Mackenzie, Dylan, and Tatum. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son Robert R. Friz Jr. and brother Bruce Hetrick. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2:30 pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave, Gilbertsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at the church. Interment will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delilah’s name to: /, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 Catagnus Funeral Home Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019