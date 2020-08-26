1/
Dennis M. Faut
Dennis M. Faut, 67, of Kempton, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020. Dennis was the son of Norman J. Faut and Dorothy M. (Cesanek) Faut. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School and worked for many years at Firestone, continuing after it became Occidental Chemical Corporation. Dennis was a member of St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church in Boyertown. He also had a deep love for horses. Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister; Debra Minner, wife of Anthony as well as a brother; Daniel Faut. Dennis is also survived by four nieces: Tori and DeAnna Faut, Kelly Hoch and Michelle Heft. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Church Cemetery 610 Pine Street, Bally, PA 19503. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
