Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
View Map
Derek C. Reigner Obituary
Derek C. Reigner, 66, of Bechtelsville, died on April 11, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of June (Rothenberger) Reigner of Frederick Living and the late Harold "Pete" Reigner who died in 2016. Derek was a graduate of Kutztown University with a degree in Education. He received a master's degree equivalency from the Commonwealth of PA. He was a teacher in the Upper Perkiomen Middle School from 1977 to 2007. Derek was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pennsburg. He had a passion for history, especially PA Dutch history, and volunteered at the Schwenkfelder Library. Derek was keenly interested in genealogy. He authored a book about his family heritage. He enjoyed antiques and especially old books.
Along with his mother, Derek is survived by his siblings: Peter and his wife Maribeth of Palm, Kyle and his wife Joanne of Pennsburg, and Cheryl, wife of Wayne Dubs of Green Lane; and eight nieces and nephews.
All are invited to gather with the family from 9:30 on Tuesday at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg with a service beginning at 11 AM. Derek will be interred in St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Pennsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either the Schwenkfelder Library, 105 Seminary St., Pennsburg, PA 18073 OR the Reading Hospital Foundation, Sixth & Spruce Sts., West Reading, PA 19611 to support the treatment of behavioral health patients. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 14, 2019
