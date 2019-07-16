|
|
Diana L. (Marshman) Hehl, 69, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Charles William Hehl, her high school sweetheart, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in South Bend, IN, on March 20, 1950, Diana was the daughter of Roberta P. (McKee) Marshman and the late Marion L. Marshman. Diana attended Calvary Chapel of Chester Springs and DOVE Westgate Church in Ephrata. She enjoyed traveling to various places with her husband, especially to the beach. Diana was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed! In addition to her husband and mother, Diana is survived by her children, Nikki Hehl, Jessica Barron, Kristie Schroeder, Stephanie Mullarkey, Crystal McDonald, George Hehl, and Jessica Xau; her siblings, Connie Gorzynski, Larry Marshman, Robert Marshman, Tony Marshman, John Marshman, and Breonna Marshman; and seventeen grandchildren. In addition to her father, she is predeceased by one brother, Marion “Butch” Marshman. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of Chester Springs, 217 Dowlin Forge Rd., Exton, PA 19341. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diana’s memory to Calvary Chapel of Chester Springs, P.O. Box 595, Eagle, PA 19480. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on July 17, 2019