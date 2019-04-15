|
|
Diane Cleveland, 71, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home in Spring City. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and the late Rose (Depaoli) Calcinore, and lived most of her life in Royersford. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, and was a 1964 graduate of St. Pius High School. She worked as a Customer Service for The Diamond Glass Credit Union. Diane is survived by her son, Robert Cleveland, husband of Denise of Douglassville; a grand daughter, Alexandra; two aunts, Josephine Nesspor and Ann Madera; and several cousins. Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St. Spring City, PA 19475. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019