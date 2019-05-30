|
Diane Susan Varady Smale passed away Saturday May 24th at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1943 in Ridgewood, NJ Diane was the daughter of the late Louis M. Varady and Susan K. Varady. She was predeceased by her brothers Louis and Ronald Varady. Diane was a graduate of St Pius X High School and Pierce College. Upon graduation she was practice manager for Specialty Physicians Affiliates in Philadelphia. Later she was employed in the sales department at Firestone Plastics, then returned to the healthcare field until illness dictated her retirement. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Robert J. Smale, her daughter Susan K. Royalty wife of Paul Royalty of Los Angeles, CA, son James R. Smale husband of Molly Hillegass Smale of Bally, PA and grandchildren Sydni, Alise, Ahnika, Lucas and Emma as well as great grandchildren Benson and Vivienne. Fond memories include trips to the jersey shore, Prince Edward Island and Cancun. She loved family gatherings, gourmet cooking - she was best known for her famous potato salad- laughter, animals, sunny days, music; anything from Elvis to Pavarotti made her happy. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in The Mercury on May 31, 2019