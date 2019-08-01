|
Dianna M. Potter of Pottstown, PA passed away on July 28th, 2019. She was born March 23rd, 1947, and raised in Nanty-Glo, PA to Homer and Cordilla (Altimus) Watson, graduating from Central Cambria High School, Ebensburg, PA in 1965. She was preceded in death by her parents, oldest sister Shirley (Watson) Kelly-Vermillion-Simmers, oldest brother Willard Watson and youngest daughter Mia DeArmin. Dianna is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Dean W. Potter, Sr., her daughter Lee A. (DeArmin) Jackson and her son, Dean W. Potter, Jr. She is also survived by grandchildren Cori (Jackson) Oliver (Benjamin), Morgan DeArmin and Christoper Stauffer, Justin (Samantha) Jackson and Laura (Jackson) Rippeth (Justin) as well as several great grandchildren. She will Always be Loved and Sorely Missed.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019