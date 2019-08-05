The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Harter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly Harter Obituary
Dolly A. (Mittower) Harter, 65, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of Raymond Harter who passed away in 2014. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Mittower) Gegenfurtner. Upon her mothers passing she was raised by her Aunt Mabel Ruppert who has since passed. Dolly loved the Dallas Cowboys and worked in packaging at R.M. Palmer for over 40 years. Dolly is survived by her sons: Alvin Shade, Jr.; Kristopher Shade; grandchildren: Kayla, Zachary, Melodie, Brenden, Leland; brother William husband of Dona Gegenfurtner; and sister Dorothy Mittower. Dolly is also survived by her cousins Linda, Bobby, and Arthur “Ruppy.” Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Laureldale Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Pennsylvania/Bowling, 2570 Blvd. of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now