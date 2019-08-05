|
|
Dolly A. (Mittower) Harter, 65, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of Raymond Harter who passed away in 2014. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Mittower) Gegenfurtner. Upon her mothers passing she was raised by her Aunt Mabel Ruppert who has since passed. Dolly loved the Dallas Cowboys and worked in packaging at R.M. Palmer for over 40 years. Dolly is survived by her sons: Alvin Shade, Jr.; Kristopher Shade; grandchildren: Kayla, Zachary, Melodie, Brenden, Leland; brother William husband of Dona Gegenfurtner; and sister Dorothy Mittower. Dolly is also survived by her cousins Linda, Bobby, and Arthur “Ruppy.” Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Laureldale Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Pennsylvania/Bowling, 2570 Blvd. of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019