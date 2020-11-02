Dolores C. “Dee” (Matta) Wise, 66, went home to be with the Lord, Friday morning, October 30, 2020, at her home in Fairmount Township surrounded by her family, after fighting a courageous four year battle with cancer. Born November 7, 1953 at the Pottstown Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Dobbs) Matta. Dee graduated from Spring Ford High School/Montgomery County Vo-Tech School where she studied horticulture and met her previous husband of 27 years, Barry D Wise Sr., of Benton. After being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years she decided to follow her dreams and open her own floral shop. She was a florist for almost 30 years and had owned floral shops in Benton, Hummelstown, and Colorado Springs. Her shops were known as “Elegant Dee-Signs”. Dee was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church of Benton from 1980-2000. Her hobbies included interior design, reading, shopping, photography, spending time at the beach with her grandchildren and sisters, going to casinos and traveling to her “happy place” in Colorado to visit with friends. She was an excellent cook, who embraced her Polish heritage. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her family. Surviving are her three children: Shelly Gardner and her husband, Korey, of Elizabethtown; Westley Wise of Collegeville; Barry “B.J.” Wise Jr. and his girlfriend, Robin, of Benton; ten grandchildren and step grandchildren: Ryan, Abagail, Cameron, Joshua, Kaydence, Rorie, Addison, Lexxi, Spencer and Knox; and her three sisters: Theresa Hine and her husband, Kenneth, of Gilbertsville; Trudy Koch and her husband, Scott, of Benton; and Cathy Matta and her partner, Brenda Messner, of Pottstown; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 11 AM at the McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton with Father Olusola Adewole, of Christ the King Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
