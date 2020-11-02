1/1
Dolores C. Wise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores C. “Dee” (Matta) Wise, 66, went home to be with the Lord, Friday morning, October 30, 2020, at her home in Fairmount Township surrounded by her family, after fighting a courageous four year battle with cancer. Born November 7, 1953 at the Pottstown Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Dobbs) Matta. Dee graduated from Spring Ford High School/Montgomery County Vo-Tech School where she studied horticulture and met her previous husband of 27 years, Barry D Wise Sr., of Benton. After being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years she decided to follow her dreams and open her own floral shop. She was a florist for almost 30 years and had owned floral shops in Benton, Hummelstown, and Colorado Springs. Her shops were known as “Elegant Dee-Signs”. Dee was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church of Benton from 1980-2000. Her hobbies included interior design, reading, shopping, photography, spending time at the beach with her grandchildren and sisters, going to casinos and traveling to her “happy place” in Colorado to visit with friends. She was an excellent cook, who embraced her Polish heritage. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her family. Surviving are her three children: Shelly Gardner and her husband, Korey, of Elizabethtown; Westley Wise of Collegeville; Barry “B.J.” Wise Jr. and his girlfriend, Robin, of Benton; ten grandchildren and step grandchildren: Ryan, Abagail, Cameron, Joshua, Kaydence, Rorie, Addison, Lexxi, Spencer and Knox; and her three sisters: Theresa Hine and her husband, Kenneth, of Gilbertsville; Trudy Koch and her husband, Scott, of Benton; and Cathy Matta and her partner, Brenda Messner, of Pottstown; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 11 AM at the McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton with Father Olusola Adewole, of Christ the King Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. The McMichael Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the Wise Family. For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMichael Funeral Home Inc
4394 Red Rock Rd
Benton, PA 17814
(570) 925-2385
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved