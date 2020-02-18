|
Dolores (Fario) Centonze of Willow Grove passed away peacefully at Manatawny Manor on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by love from her family of nieces and nephews. Aunt Dee was the beloved wife of her late husband John Centonze. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Fario and sister of the late Anna Mae Graham and Rosemarie Speiser. Aunt Dee worked at Philco – Ford for over 40 years as a Programmer. She was part of testing Wang Computers with a select group of women by the government. She was a stickler for detail and placement which lead us to countless smiles when entering any closet in her home which was rearranged daily. Upon any one's departure of visiting you would leave with something so simple as a notebook, purse or paper towels. Our fondest memories will always be of her shopping with her best friend and sister Anna Mae or playing cards with all her cousins, nieces and nephews to endless hours on the beach in Wildwood in a chair by the water with our Mom Anna Mae and Aunt Peg! She loved life and had a strong will and a wicked look when not getting her way. She will be so missed and will live forever in our memories. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service, Saturday at 12 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020