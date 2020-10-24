Dolores Smith

Dolores “Dollie” Smith Dolores “Dollie” Smith, of Lower Pottsgrove, passed away after surgery on October 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 89. Born in Souderton to Dorothy Buchert and Curtis Nyce, she moved to Pottstown to pursue a career in nursing. Instead, her career as a reporter and editor began in the 1950s at The Mercury, and later at the Guardian. She owned and operated The Printing Post in Phoenixville from 1976 to 1995, when she “retired” to sample products at the Acme and Giant Markets. Dollie enjoyed auctions and yard sales, monthly cousins luncheons in Souderton, doing crossword puzzles, going out to eat, feeding her birds, reading, and hosting countless holiday dinners, parties, funeral luncheons, and even a wedding reception in her home. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Sylva Smith (Alex Andre), Donald (Jesse), and Dawn Smith Rosenberry (Harold), grandchildren, Jason Moore, Sarah Eppihimer, Mary Mathias, and David, and great-grandchildren, Melody, Hilda, and Heidi. In addition to her parents, Dollie was predeceased by her brother, Dale Nyce, husband, David, long-time companion, Charles LaPella, close friends, Dot Panoc and Lucille Moyer, and her beloved dog, Bitsie. Houck and Gofus, Pottstown, is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when there are less restrictions.



