Dominick Edward Olszyk, age 87, loving husband of the late Roseanne (Oakschaunas) Olszyk, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. Born on September 13, 1932 in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Anthony & Cecelia (Andrzejewski) Olszyk. Dominick was a graduate of Kingston High School, and would later go on to attend Johns Hopkins University before enlisting in the United States Military where served his country proudly in the Navy & Army where he was a decorated veteran, after his discharge from the military he worked for Phoenix Steel for over 33 years; he would later go on to acquire a job with Hollingsworth for 15 years, and would end his career with Mail Room Systems where he worked until December of 2019. Dominick loved to dance, he would travel far and wide whenever he had the opportunity to see bands that he enjoyed; and was also a regular at some of the local clubs in the Phoenixville area. In his spare time Dominick enjoyed playing darts, and shuffleboard, and was always known to crack a joke and make others laugh; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and dear friend to all and he will be missed by many. In addition to his loving companion Eleanor Jeffers, Dominick is survived by three daughters, Monica Olszyk, Susan Pyle, wife of Gregory, and Christine Graten; Twelve grandchildren; Six great grandchildren, and one sister, Theresa Leonard, wife of Les. In addition to his parents, Dominick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roseanne Olszyk; One son, Mark Olszyk, husband of Christina ; and three siblings, Joseph Olszyk, Eleanor Dann, and Josephine Troiani. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Dominick on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the St. Ann Chapel, 502 W. Main St, Phoenixville PA 19460, from 10:00AM 11:00 AM. Prayer services will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the Chapel. Burial will be held in the Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard following the funeral ceremony. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 13, 2020