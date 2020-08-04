1/
Don W. Fox Sr.
Don W. Fox Sr., of Heckel Avenue, Spring City died Sunday at home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Fox was born on September 16, 1927 in Evansburg, PA. He was the son of the late John and Almeda (Claycomb) Fox. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna J. Mehlman; and his brother, Harvey Fox; and sisters, Ada Lucille “Sis” Curtis, Delores W. Martin, and Genevieve L. Johnson. Mr. Fox graduated from Collegeville-Trappe Joint High School in 1945. He served our country as a military police officer in the US Army, in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He was a trained mechanic with a diploma from Spring Garden Institute but loved owning and operating his own semi truck and trailer. He also loved riding his motorcycles. Mr. Fox is survived by his children Ruth E. Kingston, East Vincent, Don W. Fox Jr. and his wife Barbara (Griffin) Fox, Ft. Pierce FL, Richard F. Fox and his wife Denise (Dascoli) Fox, East Vincent, and Denise F. Mruskovic and her husband, Charles E. Mruskovic Sr., Upper Providence; sibling John Fox and his wife Sandy, Schwenksville; nine grandchildren and four great-grandsons. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military Warriors Support Foundation, #250, 211 N. Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, TX 78232; militarywarriors.org. Arrangements are by the Holcombe Funeral Home Inc., Trappe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
