Donald Anderson Obituary
Donald Robert Anderson, 85 of Hortense, passed away Saturday (March 16, 2019) at Jesup Health and Rehab, following an extended illness. Born in Pottstown, PA, his parents were Harry Anderson and Florence Leberman Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Louise Anderson; his adopted parents, Ursinus “Fat” Leberman and Marian Leberman; and his brother, Paul Anderson. Mr. Anderson worked many years in construction. He enjoyed woodworking, walking Buddy around, traveling, and eating out. He was a beloved Basenji owner and a proud Alumni of Milton Hersey School. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Harry Anderson (Michelle), of North Carolina; two daughters and a son-in-law, Patricia Anderson, Cynthia Hess (Jerry), all of Pennsylvania; 5 grandchildren; and a sister, Ray Jean DiGuiseppe, of Indiana. Also several other relatives and a host of friends. A Graveside Service will be held Friday (March 22, 2019) at 11:30AM at Atkinson Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jake Baum officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service, from 11AM-11:30AM at the cemetery. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
