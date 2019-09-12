The Mercury Obituaries
Donald E. Andrews, 76, husband of the late Kathleen E. (Simmers) Andrews of Reading, PA died on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born on March 4, 1943 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late Dr. Emrys and Frances (Spare) Andrews. He received his Bachelors in Industrial Engineering from Wilmington College, OH and a Bachelors in Secondary Education at Millersville University. He was a breeder of Salukis (Simand), dog show judge for AKC, and member of BCKC and VFKC. He is survived by 1 son, Charles Andrews, brothers and sisters and their families: Frank husband of Nancy Andrews; Margaret wife of Sylvester Legutko; Bill Andrews; Marlene wife of Byron Seyler. He is preceded in death by brothers and sister: George husband of Sandy Andrews; Roberta Buzzerd; Rich Andrews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Morris Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 13, 2019
