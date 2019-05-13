|
Donald R. Bauer, 81, husband of Paula Bauer, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. He was born in East Vincent to the late Samuel and Rosa (Alderfer) Bauer. One of three boys, Donald was raised in the East Vincent Community and was a lifelong resident. A graduate of 1955 from the former Spring City High School, he went into the U.S. Navy to serve our country where he was a barber. He married the love of his life Paula and raised two children, Bonnie and Scott. They have been married 61 years. Donald drove tractor trailers for Jones Motor Company and several other companies until his retirement. Donald enjoyed spending time going to yard sales and working in the garden. He was an active member of the Spring Ford Historical Society. Donald leaves behind his loving wife, Paula and two children: Bonnie Seldomridge (husband, Brian) of Tampa, Florida and Scott Bauer (wife, Christy) of East Vincent Township. One brother: James Bauer, (wife, Gloria) and five grandsons: Jamie, Christopher, Justin, Tyler and Dylan. Preceded in death was his brother: Raymond Bauer. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 in The Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 with the Rev. Paul Townsend officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to10:45 AM Saturday prior to the service. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Spring City immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Online memorial tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 14, 2019