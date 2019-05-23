The Mercury Obituaries
Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Donald Theodore Boughter, 86, of Exeter, PA, Luzerne County, husband of Frances G. (MacIntire) Boughter, passed away on Tuesday at Geisinger South Wilkes Barre Hospital. Born in Pine Forge, PA, he was a son of the late Theodore R. Boughter and the late Virginia Ruth (Spatz) Boughter. Donald served in the United States Navy and loved baseball, fishing, cars, and darts. He was an avid outdoorsman, had a spirited sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Virginia Carole Boughter (spouse Barry Dornfeld), Conshohocken, and Bonnie Jean Boughter, Wyncote; three sisters, Gladys Brancaccio, Gilbertsville, Rose Oliver, Pompano Beach, FL, and Linda Wills, Allentown; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Fedchak and Jean Boughter. A funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822 (acknowledging Geisinger Wyoming Valley Med. Ctr. Physicians, Nurses & Staff). Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019
