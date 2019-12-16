|
|
Donald L. Hafer, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Sanatoga Center. Born on April 9, 1939, in South Coventry Twp., Donald was the son of the late Freeman and Helen (Levan) Hafer. Don graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School in 1957 and then went on to graduate from Bob Jones University and Philadelphia College of Bible. He then began his career working as a banker for many years at Wachovia Bank, formerly known as Philadelphia National Bank. Donald was a son, a brother, an uncle, a guardian, a caregiver and a friend to many. He was always willing to help when needed, well liked, and loved by many. He enjoyed traveling, listening to organ music, and collecting ceramic birds. He loved his home (Fernrock) and enjoyed spending time in his garden retreat. His greatest enjoyments came from spending time with family and friends, dining out, holiday gatherings, reunions, and especially going to breakfast at Brookside Family. He will be missed. He is survived by his brother, Leon Hafer, husband of Pat; his sister, Fay Gerhart, wife of Richard; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Neil Hafer; and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet Brandel, wife of Joseph. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019