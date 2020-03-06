|
Donald L. “Tiny” Reigel, 79, formerly of Gilbertsville, husband of Mary Ann (Goodall) Reigel, passed away on Wednesday, March 4 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Douglassville, he was the son of the late Willis Reigel Sr. and Sarah (Flicker) Reigel. Donald was an active member and sang in the choir at St. Andrew UMC in Bechtelsville. Donald was a 1958 graduate of Spring-Ford High School. Donald worked at Boyertown Publishing for 30 plus years. He was the president of the ChesMont Jubilaires (Pottstown Chapter) for many years and Cub Scout Master for Pack #36 in Gilbertsville for 18 years. Donald was president for a short time of the Patient Advocate Community of Manatawny Manor. Surviving with his wife are children Teresa Smith, wife of Dennis, Ed Reigel, husband of Jennifer, Brenda Solomon, wife of Joe, and Beverly Fetterman, wife of LeRoy; brother Willis Reigel Jr; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 3 step-children Tammy Auman, wife of Shawn, Douglas Miller, and Dawn Kehl, wife of Jason. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by 4 brothers. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 14, 11:00AM at St. Andrew Church, 611 Swamp Creek Rd, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14 from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald’s name to St. Andrew Church at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 8, 2020