Donald Leroy Dinger
Donald Leroy Dinger, 79, of Royersford, husband of Shirley Ann (Stauffer) Dinger, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Woodbridge Place after a long battle with liver disease. Born in Hegins, PA, he was the son of the late Leroy G. and Pauline M. (Morgan) Dinger. Donald was a member of Royersford UMC in Royersford, and a former member of St. James UCC Church in Limerick where he was a financial secretary. He worked at Uniform Tube Company in Trappe as a laser welder for over 30 years. Donald also worked at the former Hitner Rug Cleaning in Limerick for 19 years. Donald enjoyed carpentry and made many upgrades to his home over the years. Donald and Shirley enjoyed numerous vacations across the country taken with Shirley’s sister Jane Louise & her husband Dave Afflerbach. Surviving with his wife is son Donald A. Dinger; sister Shirley Overholtzer; nephew Gene Reiner; and niece Cath Reiner. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford, with burial to follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
