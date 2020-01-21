|
|
The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Moyer, of New Hanover Twp., PA, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home. He was 71. He was the husband of Susan Kay (Bishop) Moyer. The couple had celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary on July 3, 2019. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Warren and Caroline (Rote) Moyer. A 1966 graduate of Emmaus High School, Emmaus, PA, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA. Later, he attained his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees from Lancaster Theological Seminary, Lancaster, PA. Currently, Rev. Dr. Moyer was a member and the Minister of Pastoral Care and Visitation of First United Church of Christ, Quakertown, PA. Previously, he served as pastor of the Falkner Swamp United Church of Christ, Gilbertsville, PA, from 1980 until retiring there in 2006. Before that, he served as pastor for St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Ottsville, PA, from 1974 to 1980. A hunting and fishing enthusiast, he was a member of the Alburtis and Trexlertown Rod & Gun Clubs. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, particularly Phillies Baseball and Eagles Football. He also loved to travel and was especially fond of cruising with his wife. Surviving with his wife are two sons, Sean D. Moyer, of Alburtis, PA, and Joshua B. Moyer and his wife Ashley, of Pottstown, PA; a granddaughter, Leila; and a brother, David Moyer and his wife Brenda, of Macungie, PA. His Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth Street, Quakertown, PA, where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Interment will be held privately in Falkner Swamp United Church of Christ Cemetery, Gilbertsville. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth Street, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 23, 2020