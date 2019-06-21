|
Donald Norris, 82 born in Pottstown to the late Stephen and Helen (Sawchuk) Norris, passed peacefully at the Legacy Hospice House, Ocala, Florida on June 8th. Don and beloved wife Lois (Brunner) recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter Lori (Lonnie) Carnes and son Ken (Debbie) Norris, his grandchildren Kelli (Chris) Miller, Bethany (Jose) Ramirez, Jason (Courtney) Norris and Kyle Norris, and 5 great- grandchildren- Christopher, Kollin, Trent, Aubrey and Oliver. Also, his sisters Mary Ann Moran and Barbara Hughes. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen (Vicki) Norris. A 1954 graduate of Boyertown High School, he was employed at Tung-Sol/Federal Mogul for over 40 years. He and his wife moved to Ocala, Florida in 2010. Don’s life-long passion was golf and when he wasn’t on the golf course, he enjoyed sports and spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legacy House Hospice in Marion County, 9505 SW 110 st, Ocala, Fl. 34481 or your local Hospice. Family and friends are invited to stop by the chapel at St John’s Lutheran Church, 45 N Reading Ave, Boyertown on Friday, June 28 between the hours of 10am-1pm to visit with the family and celebrate Don’s life by sharing memories and stories. To view obituary or send condolences, please visit www.robertsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019