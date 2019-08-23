|
Donald L. Reitnauer, 63, of Millsboro, DE; formerly of Pottstown, husband of Josephine F. (Kerkow) Reitnauer, passed away on Wednesday at Beebe Medical Center, Lewes, DE. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late J. Forrest Reitnauer and the late Lydia J. (Brown) Reitnauer. Donald worked as a HVAC Technician for Phoenixville Hospital for fifteen years, retiring in 2016. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Joshua S. Reitnauer and his partner Wolfgang Umana, Washington D.C., sister-in-law Joan Reitnauer and family, Boyertown PA; and his beloved pets Ronnie and Sophie. He was predeceased by a brother Dennis J. Reitnauer. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019