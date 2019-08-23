The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory
359 King St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory
359 King St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reitnauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Reitnauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Reitnauer Obituary
Donald L. Reitnauer, 63, of Millsboro, DE; formerly of Pottstown, husband of Josephine F. (Kerkow) Reitnauer, passed away on Wednesday at Beebe Medical Center, Lewes, DE. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late J. Forrest Reitnauer and the late Lydia J. (Brown) Reitnauer. Donald worked as a HVAC Technician for Phoenixville Hospital for fifteen years, retiring in 2016. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Joshua S. Reitnauer and his partner Wolfgang Umana, Washington D.C., sister-in-law Joan Reitnauer and family, Boyertown PA; and his beloved pets Ronnie and Sophie. He was predeceased by a brother Dennis J. Reitnauer. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now