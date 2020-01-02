|
|
On December 27, 2019 Donald A. Sidler, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with his wife Sharon at his side. Donald was born in Allentown, PA on September 29, 1926. He was a Trust Officer for Industrial Valley Bank in Allentown. He was an army veteran of both World War II and the Korean conflict, serving both tours in Korea, where as an infantry captain he was wounded in battle. Donald is survived by his wife Sharon of Harrisburg, PA, by his children Jeffery and Sherry of Florida, Jason and Jonathan of Texas, and Gregory of Colorado, and by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private committal service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery presided over by his son Jason. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020