Donald Stauffer


1932 - 2019
Donald Stauffer Obituary
Donald G. Stauffer, 87, loving husband to Rose (Zaccarelli) Stuaffer passed away late Wednesday night, peacefully watching the game.
He was born August 14, 1932 in Spring City to the late Arthur Stauffer and the late Dorothy (Rogers) Stauffer. A 1950 graduate of Spring City High School, Don was a true athlete and played Football, Baseball and Basketball for the school. He served our country for five years in the Army National Reserves and was stationed in Germany. Don married Rose and they built a beautiful life and family in the Spring City area. In 1994, he retired from Jones Motor/Scout Company where he was a truck driver. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan.
Don leaves behind his adoring wife of 39 years, Rose, two children: Jimmy Moulton of Delaware and Penny Miller (Mike) of Honeybrook. Three grandchildren: Jenna, Christina and Jordan and two great grandchildren: Weston and Kayla.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, 33 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00. The Rev. Paul Townsend will be officiating.
Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, December 17, from 9:30 – 11:00 in church prior to the service. A private interment of ashes will be immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's name can be made to the .
Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
