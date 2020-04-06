|
Donn H. Sommers, a retiree of the Pottstown Police Department and a former deputy marshal with the U.S. Marshal Service, died March 29 in the Cape Neddick, Maine, home he shared with his wife of 44 years, Patricia (Fitzgerald) Sommers. Born in Winthrop, Mass., Mr. Sommers was a son of the late Charles and Bette Sommers. He attended schools in Winthrop and later, when his family moved to Schuylkill County, Pa., he attended Pottsville High School where he was a standout athlete. He was also a graduate of Pennsylvania State University with an associate degree in law enforcement. Mr. Sommers served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and in 1966 joined the Pottstown Police Department, serving as detective sergeant, youth officer, and platoon sergeant during his 25-year career. He was the recipient of numerous honors and accolades for his work in law enforcement at the local, county, and state levels. After retiring from the police department, Mr. Sommers joined the U.S. Marshal Service as a deputy marshal, eventually leading the court security unit at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Reading. He retired in 2012 and returned to his native New England. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Montgomery County Lodge 14, a charter member of the Marine Corps League, Manatawny Detachment, and a member of the American Legion, York, Me. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Richard Donn Sommers, Cape Neddick; a brother, Bruce, and a sister, Cynthia, wife of Harold Hoak, all of Lancaster; a niece, and several nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Murray; a brother, William Marco, and a sister-in-law, Kathleen ‘Tish’ Sommers. Because of restrictions imposed in response to the global pandemic, interment at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Springvale, Me., will be private. A celebration of Mr. Sommers’ life as a public protector and much-loved husband, father, brother, and uncle will be held at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 7, 2020