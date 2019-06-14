The Mercury Obituaries
Donna Mae Blair

Donna Mae Blair Obituary
Donna Mae Blair, 80, of Pottstown, passed away on Wednesday, June 12 at Manor Care in Pottstown. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Catherine (Johnson) Blair. Surviving is her brother Urner Blair of Conshohocken; sisters Bertha Kozak, wife of John, of Pottstown and Catherine Salkowski, wife of Stanley, of Boyertown, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers James and David Blair. A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 18, 7:00PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 2010 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, with visitation from 6:00PM to the start of the service. Burial will be Wednesday, June 19, 11:00AM at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 15, 2019
