|
|
Donna K. (Keiffer) Shipkovsky, 74, of Pottstown, passed away on Saturday Nov. 30 at Pottstown Hospital after a long illness. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Rhoads) Keiffer. Surviving is daughter Jill Bolonski, wife of Jason and their children Kaden and Emma; son J.G. Shipkovsky and his family; and sisters Jennie Anzulewicz, wife of James, and Shirley Rhoads, wife of Elmer. She is predeceased by her brother George Keiffer Jr. Donna was a member and former treasurer at Salem UM Church in Pottstown. She worked as a bank teller in Pottstown for many years and enjoyed playing bingo in her free time. A funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 6., 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to Salem United Methodist Church, 335 West St, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019