The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Shipkovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Shipkovsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Shipkovsky Obituary
Donna K. (Keiffer) Shipkovsky, 74, of Pottstown, passed away on Saturday Nov. 30 at Pottstown Hospital after a long illness. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Rhoads) Keiffer. Surviving is daughter Jill Bolonski, wife of Jason and their children Kaden and Emma; son J.G. Shipkovsky and his family; and sisters Jennie Anzulewicz, wife of James, and Shirley Rhoads, wife of Elmer. She is predeceased by her brother George Keiffer Jr. Donna was a member and former treasurer at Salem UM Church in Pottstown. She worked as a bank teller in Pottstown for many years and enjoyed playing bingo in her free time. A funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 6., 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to Salem United Methodist Church, 335 West St, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -