Doreen Theresa (Lloyd) Frain, 72, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Pennsburg Manor. She was the wife of the late David R. Frain, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on September 9, 1947, Doreen was the daughter of the late Asa and Filomena “Fannie” (DeAngelo) Lloyd. She is lovingly remembered by her son, David Frain; her daughter, Treena Frain, wife of Jeff Wicker; her brother, Randy Lloyd, companion of Carlena Robison; her grandchildren, Miles Frain, Jasper Lusson, and Emily Wicker; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lorraine Frain, John and Mary Ann Eanes, and Ursula Frain. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Harry Frain. Visitation will take place on September 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Please note, Pennsylvania restrictions on indoor gatherings, as mandated by the governor, are limiting 25 people on a rotating basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding while you may be waiting in line. Masks and social distancing will be required. A webcast of Doreen’s services will be available on September 19, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
and see Doreen’s memorial page to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen’s memory to https://pspcbdfoundation.org/
.