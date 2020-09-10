1/1
Doreen Theresa Frain
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen Theresa (Lloyd) Frain, 72, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Pennsburg Manor. She was the wife of the late David R. Frain, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on September 9, 1947, Doreen was the daughter of the late Asa and Filomena “Fannie” (DeAngelo) Lloyd. She is lovingly remembered by her son, David Frain; her daughter, Treena Frain, wife of Jeff Wicker; her brother, Randy Lloyd, companion of Carlena Robison; her grandchildren, Miles Frain, Jasper Lusson, and Emily Wicker; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lorraine Frain, John and Mary Ann Eanes, and Ursula Frain. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Harry Frain. Visitation will take place on September 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Please note, Pennsylvania restrictions on indoor gatherings, as mandated by the governor, are limiting 25 people on a rotating basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding while you may be waiting in line. Masks and social distancing will be required. A webcast of Doreen’s services will be available on September 19, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com and see Doreen’s memorial page to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen’s memory to https://pspcbdfoundation.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved