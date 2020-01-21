|
|
Doris (Nickmann) Bailey, of Phoenixville, PA, widow of George E. Bailey, Sr., died January 21, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Wuerbenthal, Czech Republic, on December 9, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walburga (Schrott) Nickmann and Rudolf Nickmann. Doris is survived by her children, son George (Doreen) Bailey Jr of Exton; daughter Mary Anne (Gary) Hurley of Spring City; and son John Bailey of Phoenixville; her sister, Walburga Greiner of Lancaster. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Schwed of Coatesville; Cheryl (Luke) Hardy of Beaver; Christine (John) Carr of Malvern; and Lisa Hurley of Spring City, as well as 6 great grandchildren. Doris is predeceased by her sister, Charlotte. Doris retired from Automatic Timing Controls in King of Prussia, where she worked for several years. Her interests included attending Senior center events and accompanying day trips, gardening, taking walks, and mostly, spending time with her family. She was a devoted member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass in St. Ann Catholic Church, 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. Private family burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A viewing will be held in church on Friday from 9:15 to 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be given at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020