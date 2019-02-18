The Mercury Obituaries
Doris M. (Hess) Benner, better known as “Mom-Mom” and “Nana”, 75, of East Greenville, passed away, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of LaMar C. Benner, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Boyertown, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Reda (Conrad) Hess. She was a 1961 graduate of Boyertown High School and was a Lens Inspector at Plummer Precision Optics in Pennsburg for 30 years. She was also a waitress throughout her life, working at Cliff’s Diner in Boyertown, Woodside Villa in Bechtelsville and Café 663 in Pennsburg. Doris was also known for her volunteer work with the Upper Perkiomen Ambulance Association, in the kitchens at Pennsburg Fire Co., Red Hill Fire Co., the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Surviving along with her husband are her three children, Connie M. Benner the companion of Robert Lanyon of Stowe, Mark A. Benner of East Greenville and Cheryl A. wife of Michael Cressman of Barto; four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Ryan and Jillian; sisters, Dolores, wife of Robert Townsley of Boyertown and Gloria, wife of Herbert Schubert of Boyertown; and a brother, Richard Hess and wife, Laura of Winter Springs, FL. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by an infant grandson, Christopher and her mother-in-law, Stella Benner. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041 with Rev. Cydney Van Dyke officiating. A burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Offer sympathy at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to New Goshenhoppen UCC and the Open Link, 452 Penn St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019
