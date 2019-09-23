The Mercury Obituaries
Doris A. Brendlinger, 94, of Frederick Living, passed away September 22, 2019. She was the widow of Kenneth Lloyd Brendlinger Sr. Born in Hoppenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Zepp Sr. and Maggie T. (Harpel) Zepp. Doris was in the Sales Dept. for the former American Olean Tile Co, in Lansdale for many years. She then became a manager at the State Store in Schwenksville before retiring. Doris was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Red Hill. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, knitting, reading and baking. She was especially well known for her red chocolate cake. Surviving are sons: Kenneth and his husband, Paul Inver, of Philadelphia; Michael, and his wife, Rosemarie, of Douglassville; grandchildren: Kim Brown, Megan Brendlinger, and her partner, Dan Thomer; and Jonathan Brendlinger, and his wife, Adrienne; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Brown; and a brother, Charles Zepp, and his wife Agnes, of Pennsburg. She was pre-deceased by siblings: Sara Stevens, Margaret Marks, Blanche Fries, Grace Schultz, Jane Wetzel, and James Zepp. Funeral Services will be private. The Falk Funeral Home, Pennsburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Road, Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019
