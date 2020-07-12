Doris Frain

Doris N. (Mogel) Frain, 94, wife of the late Howard S. Frain, passed away on Thursday, July 9 at Frederick Living. Born in Limerick, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eleana (Frankenberg) Mogel. Doris was an active lifelong member of St. James UCC Church in Limerick. She was an avid knitter, making hundreds of personalized Christmas stockings and customized sweaters. She worked for the Boyertown School District for many years as a library assistant and other clerical duties. Doris was also the secretary for the Boyertown VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed reading. Surviving are children Scott D. Frain, husband of Christine, Suzette I. Rosen, wife of the late Wayne, Thomas J. Frain, husband of Debra, and Sharnee L. Cederberg, wife of David; brother Carl “Pete” Mogel, husband of Mae; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Alvin. Harry, and Ken Mogel and sisters Elva Starkey and Joyce Detweiler. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’s name to St. James UCC Church, 321 S. Limerick Rd., Limerick, PA 19468 Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com