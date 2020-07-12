1/
Doris Frain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris N. (Mogel) Frain, 94, wife of the late Howard S. Frain, passed away on Thursday, July 9 at Frederick Living. Born in Limerick, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eleana (Frankenberg) Mogel. Doris was an active lifelong member of St. James UCC Church in Limerick. She was an avid knitter, making hundreds of personalized Christmas stockings and customized sweaters. She worked for the Boyertown School District for many years as a library assistant and other clerical duties. Doris was also the secretary for the Boyertown VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed reading. Surviving are children Scott D. Frain, husband of Christine, Suzette I. Rosen, wife of the late Wayne, Thomas J. Frain, husband of Debra, and Sharnee L. Cederberg, wife of David; brother Carl “Pete” Mogel, husband of Mae; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Alvin. Harry, and Ken Mogel and sisters Elva Starkey and Joyce Detweiler. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’s name to St. James UCC Church, 321 S. Limerick Rd., Limerick, PA 19468 Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved