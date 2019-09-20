|
Doris (Twist) Gallo of Spring City, PA passed away on September 18, 2019. She was 88, and lived in Philadelphia and Southampton prior to moving to Spring City. She is survived by her loving family – daughters and son-in laws, Barbara and Robert Gillander and Nancy and Al Tucker; grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) Gillander, Erik Gillander, and Justin Gillander; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Thomas R. Gallo, parents, Oliver S. Twist and Esther (Drueding) Twist, and brother and sister, Oliver Twist and Carol Kirkham preceded her in death. In her younger years, Doris was an avid bowler. An accomplished seamstress and knitter, she participated in a monthly quilting circle at a local church, and made countless knitted caps that she donated to hospitals and clinics for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. More recently, she enjoyed playing games on her iPad, gardening, and Saturday morning breakfasts with the girls. She loved spending time with family, had a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh, a joy for life, and a kind spirit. She will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests doing a good deed in Doris’s honor.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019