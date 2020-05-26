Doris J. (Spaar) Osman, 88, wife of the late Peter S. Osman, passed away peacefully at her home in Boyertown on May 23, 2020. Born in Barto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Elva (Swenk) Spaar. Doris graduated from Boyertown High School. She was employed at Grant’s/Ames Department Store for 23 years and retired in 1993. After retiring, she loved volunteering at Boyertown Multi Service with Meals on Wheels and did so for 18 years. Doris is survived by her beloved children Susan Burkett, wife of Richard, Debbie Faflik, Jeffrey Smith, husband of Laurie Smith, and stepson Edward (Pete) Smith; her niece Marianne Alicea Fleck, and nephew Thomas Fleck; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Maryann Cowan, and her sister Ruth Fleck. Services will be held privately by the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyertown Area Multi Service (200 Spring St, Boyertown, PA 19512) or Chestnut Knoll at Home (1041 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA 19525) in Doris’ name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.



