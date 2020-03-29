|
Doris D. (Drechsler) MacDonald, 85, of Little Rd., Perkiomenville, widow of James MacDonald, passed away on Friday at Pottstown Hospital Tower Health. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Drechsler and the late Anne (Huston) Drechsler. Doris was a graduate of Germantown High School. She was a internal auditor for the former Bell Telephone Company and then Verizon for thirty four years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Stowe. Doris was treasurer of the PA horse shows association and was also on the board. She also worked for Carol's Critter Sitters. She is survived by her cousins, Joyce E. Williams, Stephen Alexander, William Alexander, David Stong, Barbara Croke; and a companion, William H. "Bill" Force. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Drechsler. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 30, 2020