The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris MacDonald Obituary
Doris D. (Drechsler) MacDonald, 85, of Little Rd., Perkiomenville, widow of James MacDonald, passed away on Friday at Pottstown Hospital Tower Health. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Drechsler and the late Anne (Huston) Drechsler. Doris was a graduate of Germantown High School. She was a internal auditor for the former Bell Telephone Company and then Verizon for thirty four years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Stowe. Doris was treasurer of the PA horse shows association and was also on the board. She also worked for Carol’s Critter Sitters. She is survived by her cousins, Joyce E. Williams, Stephen Alexander, William Alexander, David Stong, Barbara Croke; and a companion, William H. “Bill” Force. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Drechsler. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -