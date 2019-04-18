Home

Doris M. (Schlichter) Ziegler, 81, wife of the late Rev. George W. Ziegler, Limerick Twp., died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. Mrs. Ziegler was born on May 30, 1937, in Limerick, to the late Earl R. and Eva A. (Gauger) Schlichter. Before retiring, Mrs. Ziegler was an office manager for the East Penn AAA, Pottstown. Mrs. Ziegler was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Senior Fellowship. She also volunteered with Project Outreach, Royersford. Mrs. Ziegler is survived by her sons, Stephen T. Ziegler, Lower Pottsgrove Twp., and Mark T. Ziegler, Durham, NC; and her siblings, Robert L., husband of Lorraine (Neiman) Schlichter, Benton, Ruth S. Bieler, Macungie, Richard L., husband of Frances (Welsh) Schlichter, New Port Richey, FL, and Larry L. Schlichter, Upper Providence Twp. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl and Charles Schlichter. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, at St. James Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Christopher McKinstry, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:15 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 93 Kugler Rd., Limerick, PA 19468. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
