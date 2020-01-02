The Mercury Obituaries
Dorla Dean Slider

Dorla Dean Slider Obituary
Dorla Dean (Weeks) Slider, 90, wife of James Slider, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Manatawny Manor in Pottstown. Born in Tampa, FL, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ida (Heller) Weeks. She enjoyed 68 years of marriage to her husband Jim. They spent 14 years living in the Florida Keys before returning to Boyertown. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church Pottstown. Dorla Dean was a professional artist who studied with Dr. Walter Emerson Baum. She was an elected member of National Artists Equity, National League of American Pen Women, Philadelphia Watercolor Club, American Watercolor Society, National Society of Painters in Casein and Acrylic, Knickerbocker Artists, Audubon Artists, Watercolor USA Honor Society and National Watercolor Society. Surviving along with her husband, is her daughter Cindi Dvornicky, wife of Joseph; grandsons Jared Dvornicky, husband of Kerry, and James Dvornicky; great grandchildren Alexander Dvornicky and Claire Dvornicky. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 414 E. High Street, Pottstown, PA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00. Visitation is 10:00 to 11:00. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020
