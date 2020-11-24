Dorothy A. (King) Foley, 84, of Slatington, formerly of Pottstown, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. “Duke” Foley, Jr. Born in Swedeland, PA, April 17, 1936, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Anna (Kreno) King. Dorothy, lovingly known as Mommom, was devoted to and cared deeply for her family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Dorothy enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams especially the Phillies and the Flyers, visiting Disney World, taking vacations to the New Jersey shore, a quick trip to Delaware Park Casino and all things Tom Jones. Dorothy had a warm smile and friendly word for everyone. She looked forward to holidays, family get togethers and cherised any time with those she loved. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors: Children, Donna L. Kulp of Slatington, Denita L. Leach (Carl) of Palmyra, Denise L. Thrailkill (Steven) of Coatesville, Bernard J. “Duke” Foley III (Colleen) of South Carolina, Dorothy L. Jarosik (Michael) with whom she resided, Dineen L. Filoramo (Robert) of Medford, NJ; siblings, Eugene King (Claire), Joseph King (Gerry), and Elaine McDonald; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; predeceased by daughter, Dina L. Foley-Thatcher, grandson, Andrew, and great grandsons, Grayson and Rowan. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Beyond Breast Cancer c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 or via LBBC.org
in memory of Dorothy A. Foley.