Dorothy D. Walker

Dorothy D. Walker Obituary
Dorothy D. (nee Droege) Walker, 70, of Stowe, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on April 15, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA in 1949, she was the daughter of the late William and Roberta (nee White) Droege. Dorothy was the beloved wife of James B. Walker; loving mother of James Walker, Jr.; adoring grandmother of Brittany Walker; caring great-grandmother of Bella Walker. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2020
