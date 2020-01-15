|
|
Dorothy M. DeWalt, age 95, wife of the late Howard M. DeWalt, of Lewes, DE, formerly Royersford, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Harbor Health Care and Rehabilitation, Lewes, DE. Born on February 9, 1924 in West Vincent Township, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Grace (Keeley) Opperman. Mrs. DeWalt worked as a switchboard operator for Phoenix Steel for over 30 years. Prior to moving to Delaware, she was a very active member of St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Chester Springs, where she assisted with sales, dinners and bazaars, among other activities. She loved animals and fishing, as well as spending time with her family and social circle. Mrs. DeWalt is survived by one sister, Bonita, wife of C. Robert Seeders of Lewes, DE; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Webster-Kiehl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ, 2350 Conestoga Road (Rt. 401), Chester Springs, PA on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Ronald A. Hughes. Burial will be held in the Church cemetery. Friends will be received from 10:30 am - 11:00 am Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Church at the above address. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020