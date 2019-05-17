The Mercury Obituaries
Dorothy Faulkner Obituary
Dorothy M. (Myers) Faulkner, 86, wife of the late Wallace P. Faulkner, formerly of Perkiomen Twp., died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her children, Wallace, Jr., husband of Maryanne (Uliano) Faulkner, Margaret, wife of Robert Nelson, and William, husband of Julie (Guastella) Faulkner; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 22nd, at St. Luke’s United Church Of Christ, 200 Main St., Trappe, with the Rev. John R. Hogue, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Wednesday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on May 18, 2019
