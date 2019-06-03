|
Dorothy S. "Dotty" (Saylor) Hern, 84, of North Wales, wife of James F. Hern, passed away on Saturday, June 1, at Abington - Lansdale Hospital.
Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Sarah (Bechtel) Saylor.
Dorothy was a member of the North Hills Country Club in Glenside and Baltusrol Country Club in Springfield NJ. She was also a member of the Boyertown Area Choral Association for more than 15 years and the Dutch Country Playhouse in Telford where she performed in multiple shows.
Surviving is her sister Marguerite Shaner, wife of Kenneth R.; nephew Kurt R. Shaner and his wife Naomi, niece Kristin R. Shaner, grand-nephews Zachary Breidenbach and Kolin Shaner, grand-niece Karissa Shaner, and step-grand-nephew Ethan Ray.
A Funeral service will be Thursday, June 6 at 1:00PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00PM to 12:45PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on June 3, 2019