Dorothy L. (Stauffer) Gaugler, 85, of Gilbertsville, wife of Harper Gaugler, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12 at her home. Born in Gilbertsville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Kulp) Stauffer. Dorothy was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Boyertown and the Earl Twp. Ladies Auxiliary. She worked at Wagner Lighting in Boyertown till her retirement, and in her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo. Surviving with her husband are children Diane M. Riper, Alexander Jalowy, husband of Joanne, Scott A. Gaugler, and Dianna Rice; brother Barry Stauffer, husband of Leona; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her canine companion Daisy. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother LaVerne Stauffer. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11:00AM at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 15, 2019