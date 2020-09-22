Dorothy R. (Schneider) Brown, 91, of Amity Twp., Berks Co. PA, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Manorcare Nursing Home in Laureldale, PA. Born on March 19, 1929 in Stowe, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael H. Schneider and the late Rose (Thomas) Schneider. She was the widow of Franklin M. Brown, II. Dorothy graduated from Shillington High School in 1947. She worked as a secretary for Willson Products and then as a homemaker after she married in 1951. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Douglassville, PA, where she was a member of the choir for over 50 yrs. She was the secretary of the Amityville Friendship Circle and President of the Dorcas Society. Her interests included: crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking, swimming at the Amity AC Pool and Aquabilities, and traveling. She very much enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a guardian angel for her late husband, as she tirelessly cared for him through his prolonged illness. Surviving are 2 sons: Thomas E. Brown, husband of Dorothy (Keefer) Brown of Douglassville, PA, Frank M. Brown, Jr., husband of Mariann (Triolo) Brown of Fleetwood, PA; 2 sisters: Rose Marie, wife of Paul Weidensaul of Hummelstown, PA, and Ruth Ann, wife of Richard Huntzinger of Mayer, AZ. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Philip, husband of Kathy Brown, Jared, husband of Alyssa Brown, Jennifer, wife of Mark Hinkle, Andrew Brown, Michael, husband of Christin Brown, and Lisa Brown; 7 great grandchildren: Alyssa Brown, Sophia Brown, Ella Hinkle, Dominick Hinkle, Jackson Hinkle, Asher Brown, and Theodore Brown; 6 nieces: Linda Brown, Susan Brown, Marianne Egolf, Kathy LaRoche, Vickie Gingrich, Natelle Charles; 3 nephews: Tim Weidensaul, Terry Weidensaul, Shawn Huntzinger; 1 sister-in-law: Anna C. Brown; and 1 brother-in-law: Harvey J. Brown. She was predeceased by her brother Michael J. Schneider. A viewing will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00AM – 10:15AM. The funeral service for family will begin at 10:30AM. The service will be on live stream from the church website at: stpaulsdouglassville.com
. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Amityville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.