Dorothy P. (Dovey) Sprenkle, 89, beloved wife of the late George J. Sprenkle for 68 years, died on December 25, 2019, in Phoenixville, PA. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Foster B. and Dorothy A. Dovey. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and, a granddaughter, Sara J. Sprenkle. She is survived by three sons and two daughters: son, George F. husband of Rita Sprenkle of Villanova, PA; daughter, Cynthia L. (Sprenkle) wife of Thomas Mazza of Downingtown, PA; son, David P. husband of Luanne Sprenkle of West Chester, PA; son, Richard B. husband of Karen Sprenkle of Gilbertsville, PA; and, daughter, Janice A. (Sprenkle) wife of Matthew O’Brien of Oley, PA. Surviving grandchildren include Christopher G. Mazza; Kristin M. (Sprenkle) Edwards wife of William Edwards; Alexandra G. Sprenkle; Stephanie J. (Sprenkle) Boyer wife of Steven Boyer; and Jared P. Sprenkle. She is also survived by several cousins and one sister-in-law. Dottie, as she preferred, graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia, PA, in 1948, where her focus was home economics. She worked at Gimbel Brothers in Philadelphia as the “gadget” girl and received recognition for her work efforts. In 1951, she married George and soon thereafter moved to Phoenixville, where they resided for over 60 years and raised five children. Dottie’s greatest enjoyment came from being a wife, a mother, and later a grandmother. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, learning new recipes, cooking for her family, playing the casino slots, vacationing at the shore, reminiscing over old photographs, and visiting with friends. She loved most animals, but had a life-long affection for dogs. Dottie’s community involvement extended to driving for Meals on Wheels, knitting hats for newborns, which were then donated to the Phoenixville Hospital, and knitting blankets for the homeless. She also participated in patterning therapy. Dottie was known for her sweet and welcoming demeanor. She was the heart of our family and she will be forever in ours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. A viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Phoenixville Kitchen Ministry (610.933.5936) or the Main Line Animal Rescue.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019