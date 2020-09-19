Douglas Kandler

Douglas A. Kandler, age 59, husband of Susan M. (Fasnacht) Kandler, of Morgantown, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home. Born on September 11, 1961 in Phoenixville, PA, he was a son of Joseph T. and Patricia A. (Miller) Kandler of Pottstown, PA. In addition to his wife, Mr. Kandler is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Jo Galbreath, companion of Wayne Dubay of Morgantown, PA and Alexis L., wife of Jarrod Ford of Pottstown, PA; three grandchildren, Trevor Douglas Ford, Landon Thomas Ford, and Violet Patricia Dubay; three siblings, Joseph, husband of Beth Kandler of Douglassville, PA, Debra, wife of Derrick Boaman of Pottstown, PA, and Kristina, wife of Michael Houck of Phoenixville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews that he treated as his own children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at Brownback’s United Church of Christ, 640 Ridge Road, Spring City, PA on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Mark L. Stryjak. Burial will be held privately. Friends will be received from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday evening in the Church, and again on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Masks will be required to enter the church both days, social distancing measures will be in place, and a limited number of people will be permitted to enter at once. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
, 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or to the American Lung Association
, 527 Plymouth Road, Ste. 403, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.