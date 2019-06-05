The Mercury Obituaries
Douglas J. Rightnour, Sr., 83, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. He was the husband of Barbara M. (Koons) Rightnour with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on February 17, 1936, Douglas was the son of the late James J. Rightnour and Florence G. (Baker) Rightnour. Douglas worked at the Pottstown Metal Welding Company for 48 years. He was a member of the Pottstown Clubman’s Association where he enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard, and also a member of the TriCounty Active Adult Center. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and watching the Eagles play. He will be greatly missed by his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Tobi Rightnour; his daughters, Melinda L. Tuozzo, wife of Rick; Deborah L. Lord, partner of Harley; and Tracy L. Levengood; one brother, Charles Rightnour; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Lord) Rightnour. He is predeceased by his son, Douglas J. Rightnour, Jr.; and one sister, Nancy Ewing. A viewing will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglas’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association online at https://www.alz.org/ or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 8, 2019
