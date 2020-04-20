|
Douglass P. Lundell, 67, husband of Kimberly A. (Kassel) Lundell of Kimberton, PA died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born and raised in Devon, PA on January 3, 1953 he was the son of the late C. Stanley and Joyce (Smith) Lundell. He worked on the GPS Program at Lockheed Martin in King of Prussia for 35 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by 2 sons: Ian Douglass Lundell and Beth; Kevin Joseph Lundell, 3 Grandchildren, Sister, Pam Olexa. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation at OIF.org
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 21, 2020